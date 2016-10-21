LISBON Oct 21 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins posted a lower-than-expected increase in third-quarter net profit to 330 million euros, but sales rose slightly more than predicted by analysts and the profitability of its key Polish unit increased.

The company, which is the largest food retailer in Poland and the second-largest domestically, said on Friday sales rose 7.1 percent to 3.78 billion euros. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 6.5 percent to 239 million euros, in line with expectations.

Analysts in a Reuters survey had forecast, on average, a net profit of 343 million euros and sales of 3.73 billion euros.

The net profit rose nearly 221 percent from a year earlier, but it was largely boosted by a one-off gain from the sale of its unit Monterroio.

The EBITDA margin of Jeronimo Martins' Polish unit Biedronka rose to 7.1 percent in the first nine months of this year from 6.9 percent a year earlier as same-store sales there rose 8.7 percent.

"The nine months performance validates the defined strategy and confirms our expectation to deliver the targets we set for the year," the company said in a statement. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Shrikesh Laxmidas)