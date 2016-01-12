LISBON Jan 12 Portugal's second-largest
retailer, Jeronimo Martins posted on Monday a
higher-than-expected 8.3 percent rise in net sales for last
year, driven by its Polish unit Biedronka, which is the leading
food retailer in the eastern European country.
Jeronimo Martins said in a statement preliminary sales in
2015 reached 13.73 billion euros ($14.88 billion), above the
13.68 billion euros expected on average by analysts.
Biedronka's sales alone rose over 9 percent to 9.21 billion
euros helped by 80 new stores, while its like-for-like sales
rose 3.2 percent, which the company said more than compensated
food deflation in Poland.
Sales at its main Pingo Doce supermarket format in Portugal
rose 5.4 percent to nearly 3.41 billion euros.
Jeronimo's relatively new retail chain in Colombia, Ara, hit
122 million euros in sales from 142 stores.
In the fourth quarter alone, overall net sales rose over 6
percent to 3.55 billion euros form a year earlier.
($1 = 0.9229 euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)