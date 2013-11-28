LISBON Nov 28 Portugal's retailer Jeronimo Martins expects annual sales to grow by 12 to 15 percent in the next three years led by its Polish operations, where it will invest up to 70 percent of 2.2 billion euros earmarked in capital expenditure.

In an "investor day" presentation of its strategic plan for the period, Jeronimo Martins said on Thursday that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) should grow at the same pace as sales.

The company's previous plan for 2013-15 called for an investment of 2.5 billion euros. Jeronimo Martins is Portugal's second-largest retailer and Poland's biggest food retailer.

Last month, when the company presented a near 4 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, it warned that its 2013 EBITDA growth would slightly lag sales growth. In the first nine months of the year, EBITDA rose 7.8 percent while sales increased 11.5 percent.

The group said on Thursday it plans to open at least 200 stores in Colombia - a new market for Jeronimo Martins it only entered earlier this year - by the end of 2016, up from 150 planned by 2015. (Reporting By Filipa Lima, writing by Andrei Khalip)