LISBON Oct 25 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo
Martins on Thursday posted a 7 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit, led by growing sales in its key market
Poland while aggressive discount campaigns helped domestic sales
despite a recession at home.
The company said it expected double-digit sales growth and
strong overall results for the whole of 2012.
Net profit rose to 120 million euros ($155.6 million),
largely in line with an average forecast of 123 million euros in
a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.
Jeronimo Martins, which is the second-largest retailer in
Portugal and Poland's largest food retail firm via its Biedronka
discount chain, said total sales rose nearly 11 percent in the
quarter from a year ago to 2.85 billion euros, in line with
analysts' expectations.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) rose 8.4 percent in the quarter to 228
million euros. Analysts had forecast, on average, EBITDA of 230
million euros.
Portugal is taking painful austerity measures to slash its
budget deficit under a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout plan. The
economy is expected to contract 3 percent this year after
shrinking 1.6 percent last year.
($1 = 0.7711 euros)
