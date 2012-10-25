(Adds quotes, sales, planned payout)
LISBON Oct 25 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo
Martins has posted a 7 percent rise in quarterly net
profit, led by growing sales in Poland while aggressive discount
campaigns supported domestic sales despite a recession at home.
The company said on Thursday it expected double-digit sales
growth and strong overall results for 2012.
Third-quarter net profit rose to 120 million euros ($156
million), compared with a forecast for 123 million in a Reuters
poll.
The second-largest retailer in Portugal and Poland's largest
food retail firm via its Biedronka discount chain, said total
sales rose 11 percent to 2.85 billion euros, in line with
expectations.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) rose 8.4 percent to 228 million euros,
against a forecast for 230 million.
Biedronka sales soared 17 percent to 1.7 billion euros,
while the company's main supermarket chain in Portugal, Pingo
Doce, had a 3.2 percent increase in sales to 884 million mainly
thanks to new stores. Same-store sales fell 0.8 percent.
"Biedronka's strong performance enables us to confirm the
positive outlook for the group in terms of double-digit sales
growth at constant exchange rate and good earnings growth in
2012," the company said.
($1 = 0.7711 euro)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Dan Lalor)