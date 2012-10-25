(Adds quotes, sales, planned payout)

LISBON Oct 25 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins has posted a 7 percent rise in quarterly net profit, led by growing sales in Poland while aggressive discount campaigns supported domestic sales despite a recession at home.

The company said on Thursday it expected double-digit sales growth and strong overall results for 2012.

Third-quarter net profit rose to 120 million euros ($156 million), compared with a forecast for 123 million in a Reuters poll.

The second-largest retailer in Portugal and Poland's largest food retail firm via its Biedronka discount chain, said total sales rose 11 percent to 2.85 billion euros, in line with expectations.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 8.4 percent to 228 million euros, against a forecast for 230 million.

Biedronka sales soared 17 percent to 1.7 billion euros, while the company's main supermarket chain in Portugal, Pingo Doce, had a 3.2 percent increase in sales to 884 million mainly thanks to new stores. Same-store sales fell 0.8 percent.

"Biedronka's strong performance enables us to confirm the positive outlook for the group in terms of double-digit sales growth at constant exchange rate and good earnings growth in 2012," the company said. ($1 = 0.7711 euro)