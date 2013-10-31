LISBON Oct 31 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo
Martins on Thursday posted a disappointing 3.8 percent
drop in third-quarter net profit, weighed down by a tough
competitive environment in its key market Poland even as total
sales rose almost 10 percent.
Net profit fell to 115 million euros ($158 million), the
company said in a statement. Analysts had forecast, on average,
a net profit of 124 million euros.
Jeronimo Martins, which is the second-largest retailer in
Portugal and Poland's largest food retail firm via its Biedronka
discount chain, said total sales rose almost 10 percent in the
quarter from a year ago to nearly 3.06 billion euros, compared
to 3.07 billion euros expected by analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) rose about 3 percent in the quarter to 224
million euros, compared to 233 million expected by analysts.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)