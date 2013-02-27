LISBON Feb 27 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo
Martins on Wednesday posted a lower-than-expected 5
percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, led by growing sales
in its key market Poland while domestic sales dipped amid a
recession.
Still, the country's No. 2 retailer said it expected
double-digit sales growth for the whole of this year after a
10.5 percent increase for all of 2012.
Net profit in the quarter rose to 89 million euros ($116.35
million), below an average forecast of 115 million euros in a
Reuters poll of eight analysts.
Jeronimo Martins, which is Poland's largest food retail firm
via its Biedronka discount chain, said total sales rose nearly
16 percent in the quarter from a year ago to 2.92 billion euros.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) rose 8 percent in the quarter to 210
million euros. Analysts had forecast, on average, EBITDA of 222
million euros.
Portugal is taking painful austerity measures to slash its
budget deficit under a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout plan. The
economy slumped 3.2 percent last year after shrinking 1.6
percent in 2011.
