LISBON, July 31 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo
Martins on Wednesday posted an 8 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit, in line with expectations, driven by
a 14 percent sales increase in its key market Poland, while
sales in recession-hit Portugal edged up.
Net profit rose to 90 million euros ($119 million), the
company said in a statement.
Jeronimo Martins, which is the second-largest retailer in
Portugal and Poland's largest food retail firm via its Biedronka
discount chain, said total sales rose 10 percent in the quarter
from a year ago to 2.87 billion euros, compared to 2.91 billion
euros expected by analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) rose 9 percent in the quarter to 183
million euros. Analysts had forecast, on average, EBITDA of 186
million euros.
($1 = 0.7547 euros)
