* Quarterly net profit 83 mln euros vs 87 mln expected
* EBITDA flat, but sales up 9 percent
* EBITDA margin falls to 5.6 pct in first half
LISBON, July 29 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo
Martins on Tuesday posted a slightly
steeper-than-expected 8 percent drop in second-quarter net
profit due to tough price competition in its key market Poland.
It also said its EBITDA margin fell to 5.6 percent in the
first half of the year from 6.2 percent a year ago, and expected
the EBITDA margin evolution for 2014 to be broadly in line with
that performance.
"The very competitive environment that requires us to
maintain our price investments together with the strong food
deflation will impact profitability for the year," it said, but
without providing forecasts for profit or sales.
Net profit at the company, which is the largest food
retailer in Poland and the second-largest at home, fell to 83
million euros ($111 million) in the second quarter, while
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) were flat at 183 million euros.
Analysts had forecast, on average, a net profit of 87
million euros and EBITDA of 188 million.
Total sales rose 9 percent to 3.14 billion euros.
Jeronimo Martins' shares had closed 0.2 percent lower before
the results were announced, outperforming the broader market in
Lisbon, down 1.3 percent.
($1 = 0.7459 Euros)
