Rock 'n' roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis has married for the seventh time, and the "Great Balls of Fire" singer has again found love in his extended family.

Lewis, 76, married the ex-wife of a cousin at a quiet ceremony in Natchez, Mississippi on March 9, community newspaper The Natchez Democrat reported on Friday. His new wife, Judith Brown, told the newspaper she has been the singer's caregiver for some time.

The piano playing singer of 1950s hits like "Whole Lotta Shakin' Going On" caused a scandal when he married his 13 year-old cousin Myra Gale Brown in 1957.

Judith Brown was formerly married to Myra's brother, Rusty.

Lewis's sixth marriage ended in divorce, which was finalized in 2005 after 20 years.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)