LONDON Nov 13 Jersey's financial services
watchdog is launching a probe into anti-money laundering systems
and controls at HSBC's business on the island, following
newspaper allegations that the bank was harbouring money for
convicted criminals.
In a statement on Tuesday the Jersey Financial Services
Commission said it would "examine in detail" the systems
operated by the bank.
The JFSC also said it will probe how details of thousands of
accounts held at the bank's Jersey arm were leaked following a
report in the Daily Telegraph on Friday.
"The Commission will investigate the matters raised by the
press, including how the misappropriation of data occurred and
examine in detail the anti money laundering systems and controls
operated by the bank," the JFSC said.
The regulator added HSBC has said it will cooperate with the
investigation.