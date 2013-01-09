LONDON Jan 9 Camera specialist Jessops called
in administrators PwC on Wednesday, becoming Britain's first
high street casualty following a tough Christmas for retailers.
The group, which operates from 192 stores and has around
2,000 employees, has seen demand for its digital products come
under pressure from the rising use of camera phones and online
rivals.
Many British retailers have struggled recently as inflation,
muted wages growth and government austerity measures squeeze
household budgets.
PwC said Jessops core marketplace has seen a significant
decline in 2012 and forecasts for 2013 indicate that this
decline would continue.
Joint administrator Rob Hunt said the directors, investors
and key suppliers have been in talks in recent days but to no
avail.
"Trading in the stores is hoped to continue today but is
critically dependent on these ongoing discussions," he said.
"However, in the current economic climate it is inevitable that
there will be store closures."
Jessops was not immediately available for comment.
In 2012 a raft of firms fell into administration, a form of
protection from creditors, including British electricals group
Comet, Clinton Cards, Game Group and JJB Sports.
Last year Jessops' Chief Executive Trevor Moore left to join
fellow high street struggler HMV and in 2009 the firm
managed to avoid administration after securing a debt-for-equity
swap with its lenders HSBC.
