Jet Airways aircraft taxi on the tarmac at the domestic airport in Mumbai February 22, 2012. Picture taken on February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Passengers crowd at the Jet Airways ticketing counters at the domestic airport terminal in Mumbai September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Citigroup becomes the latest foreign bank to upgrade Jet Airways(JET.NS) to "buy", cementing expectations for a turnaround in the carrier. Citi upgraded Jet to "buy" from "sell", and raised its target price to 545 rupees from 172 rupees, in a note dated Tuesday.

Bank cited aligning demand-supply conditions, "stable" macro factors, rising revenue market share, and pricing discipline in the industry.

Also on Tuesday, CLSA upgraded Jet Airways to "buy" from "sell", and raised its target price to 500 rupees from 290 rupees, citing the airline's "strong" passenger yield environment, focus on route rationalisation on its international routes and "tight" cost control.

The upgrades come after Bank of America-Merrill Lynch raised Jet Airways to "buy" from underperform" on Monday.

Jet Airways posted a surprise quarterly profit on Friday, raising hope the worst is over for Indian carriers.