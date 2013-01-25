Ground staff guide a Jet Airways aircraft towards a gate on the tarmac at Bengaluru International Airport in Bangalore March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares of Jet Airways(JET.NS) ended 4.3 percent higher on continuing speculation that Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways will buy a stake in the carrier, the first such investment by a foreign carrier in an Indian airline since rules were relaxed last year.

Etihad will finalise a deal to buy a stake in Jet Airways on Friday, CNBC TV18 reported earlier this week.

The Gulf carrier could pay up to $330 million for a 24 percent stake in Jet, India's second-biggest carrier, a senior government source told Reuters earlier this month.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)