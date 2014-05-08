MUMBAI May 8 India's market regulator said
Etihad Airways' purchase of a 24 percent stake in Jet Airways
(India) Ltd did not amount to a change in ownership and thereby
ruled the Abu Dhabi-based carrier does not need to conduct a
tender offer for shares in the domestic carrier.
The ruling comes after the Securities and Exchange Board of
India (SEBI) had issued a show cause notice to Etihad in
February asking the Abu Dhabi airline on why it should not have
to make a tender offer to Jet public shareholders as
part of India's takeover code.
SEBI was examining whether the share sale agreement between
the two airlines amounted to an acquisition of joint control in
the Indian airline.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Rafael Nam)