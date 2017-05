A Jet Airways passenger plane takes off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI Shares in Jet Airways (JET.NS) rose more than 13 percent during trade on Friday, after CNBC TV18 reported that Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways may buy a 10-12 percent stake in the company directly from promoters.

Etihad may pay as much as 750 rupees a share for the stake, the report said.

Etihad has been in talks with Jet to buy a 24 percent stake, government sources have told Reuters.

The channel said Etihad may buy the remaining stake by issuing preferential shares.

Jet shares ended 10.15 percent higher.

(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)