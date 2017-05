Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Jet Airways Ltd (JET.NS) fall as much as 3.4 percent, hitting their lowest since December 4, on continued concerns about whether the carrier will clinch a deal to sell its stake to Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways.

Shares in Jet Airways fell 14.5 percent last week after Etihad Chairman Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed al-Nahayan told Reuters on February 17 that it was too soon to say when a final agreement between the two carriers would be struck.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)