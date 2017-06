Ground staff guide a Jet Airways aircraft towards a gate on the tarmac at Bengaluru International Airport in Bangalore March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek /Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Jet Airways India(JET.NS) gain 1.3 percent, heading for a fourth day of gains, on market talk of a potential sale of parking slots in Brussels to Etihad Airways, dealers say.

Last month Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways paid $70 million to buy Jet Airways' (JET.NS) slots at London's Heathrow airport and said it continued to be in talks to buy a stake in the Indian carrier.

Jet Airways officials were not immediately available for a comment.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)