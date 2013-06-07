Ground staff guide a Jet Airways aircraft towards a gate on the tarmac at Bengaluru International Airport in Bangalore March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Jet Airways India says CEO of the company Nikos Kardassis has resigned with effect from June 5. Capt. Hameed Ali will be the 'acting ceo' till the board identifies and appoints a new CEO, the company said.

The Board recognizes the significant contributions made by Mr. Kardassis over five years to enable the Company to secure its leadership position in the Aviation Industry and greatly appreciates his efforts.