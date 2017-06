Ground staff guide a Jet Airways aircraft towards a gate on the tarmac at Bengaluru International Airport in Bangalore March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Reuters Market Eye - JP Morgan downgraded Jet Airways(JET.NS) to 'underweight' from 'overweight' on Friday, saying high oil prices and the weak rupee were among the negative factors denting the outlook for the sector.

"We believe that near-term profitability for Indian operators is likely to remain under pressure," analysts at the investment bank wrote, adding domestic passenger traffic growth had likely slowed to 8-10 percent over the past three months from mid-to-high teen rates.

Despite the downgrade, Jet shares were up 1.4 percent in morning trade.

(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Rafael Nam)