Reuters Market Eye - Jet Airways Ltd(JET.NS) extends gains for a sixth day, up 1.5 percent, while Kingfisher Airlines Ltd(KING.NS) is up 2.7 percent as Etihad Airways enters in the final stages of talks to buy a stake in either of them.

Buying into Jet is seen as more lucrative for Etihad as the two carriers already have a code-sharing agreement and could target the market share of state-owned Air India and Dubai-based Emirates Airline.

But a stake in Kingfisher would be cheaper, analysts say.