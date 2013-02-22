Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Jet Airways(JET.NS) are down 4.6 percent at 10.49 a.m. after earlier falling as much as 5.5 percent on continued concerns about whether the carrier will clinch a stake sale to Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways.

Shares in Jet Airways have fallen 9.4 percent this week as of Thursday's close after Etihad Chairman Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed al-Nahayan told Reuters on Sunday it was too soon to say when a final agreement between the two carriers would be struck.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)