Oil futures climb 1 percent after U.S. stockpile draw
TOKYO Oil futures rose on Thursday after slumping to a three-week low the previous session, buoyed by an industry report that showed U.S. crude stockpiles had fallen more than expected.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Jet Airways(JET.NS) are down 4.6 percent at 10.49 a.m. after earlier falling as much as 5.5 percent on continued concerns about whether the carrier will clinch a stake sale to Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways.
Shares in Jet Airways have fallen 9.4 percent this week as of Thursday's close after Etihad Chairman Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed al-Nahayan told Reuters on Sunday it was too soon to say when a final agreement between the two carriers would be struck.
Gold held steady on Thursday, after hitting a five-week high in the previous session, supported by geopolitical tensions and a weaker dollar, but expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this month weighed on prices.