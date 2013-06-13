Jet Airways aircraft stand on the tarmac at the domestic airport terminal in Mumbai September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Jet Airways named Gary Kenneth Toomey as its new CEO on Thursday, more than a week after Nikos Kardassis resigned as the airline's top boss.

Toomey, 58, is an Australian national and previously served as president and CEO of the Air New Zealand Group, Jet Airways said in a statement.

Hameed Ali, the airline's COO, will continue as acting CEO till Toomey takes charge, it said.

Jet Airways is awaiting regulatory approval for the carrier's planned 24 percent stake sale to Gulf airline Etihad Airways.

Shares in Jet Airways ended up nearly 6 percent to 430.70 rupees in a weak Mumbai market that fell more than 1 percent.

(Reporting by Ankush Arora; Editing by Tony Tharakan)