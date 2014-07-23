(Adds context on carrier's strategy, Etihad CEO comments)
By Tommy Wilkes
NEW DELHI, July 23 India's Jet Airways Ltd
said the country's No. 2 airline by market share will
look at selling planes and restructuring its debts as it tries
to find ways to end the losses that have plagued it for years.
"We are looking at a lot of consolidation (of our fleet),"
Jet's Chairman Naresh Goyal said at a press event in India's
capital on Wednesday. Goyal said the carrier is talking to its
bankers, without giving details of the discussions.
Like all but one of India's major airlines, Jet, partly
owned by Gulf carrier Etihad Airways, is losing money fast,
beset by high costs, low fares and cut-throat competition in its
domestic market.
While rising numbers of Indians have taken to air transport,
domestic operators have struggled to translate that into
profits. Indian airlines lost a combined $1.3 billion in the
year to March, according to estimates from the Centre for Asia
Pacific Aviation consultancy.
Jet, which has not reported an annual profit since 2007, set
out a three-year restructuring plan in May centred on cutting
costs and boosting efficiency. As the carrier struggles to turn
around its fortunes, it also named Cramer Ball as its fourth
chief executive within the space of a year, pending regulatory
approvals.
Jet said on Wednesday its plans would return it to
profitability in 2017 fiscal, without disclosing details of how
the plans would be effective. The carrier said it would also
expand its international operations, which are currently
profitable, to 63 percent of its business by 2016 from 45 pct
today.
Goyal was speaking at an event in New Delhi alongside James
Hogan, chief executive of Abu Dhabi's Etihad, which became the
first foreign airline to invest in an Indian carrier when it
bought a 24 percent stake in Jet last year for around $330
million.
Despite Jet's losses, Etihad's Hogan said he is confident
about the airline's future. "This is not an overnight
turnaround," said Hogan.
"This doesn't happen overnight," Hogan said. "The investment
is there, the game plan is in place. Now it is about
delivering."
Jet said in May it had no plans for now to raise more equity
and most of its future fund-raising would be in debt, despite
the mounting losses.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)