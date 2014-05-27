NEW DELHI May 27 Jet Airways, India's No.2 carrier by domestic market share, reported its biggest-ever quarterly loss as higher fuel costs and taxes weigh on Indian airlines and high competition limits fare increases.

Jet, which last year sold a 24 percent stake to Abu Dhabi's Etihad in the first deal in the sector after the government eased restrictions, reported on Tuesday a standalone net loss of 21.54 billion rupees ($366.5 million) for its fiscal fourth quarter to end-March.

It had reported a loss of 4.96 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter. ($1 = 58.7800 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)