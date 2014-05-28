* Maps out three-year restructuring plan
* Expects return to profit in FY 2017
* Names new CEO from Air Seychelles, fourth in a year
* Shares suffer worst session in a year
* Abu Dhabi's Etihad owns 24 percent stake
(Adds company, analyst comment)
By Devidutta Tripathy
NEW DELHI, May 27 Jet Airways Ltd laid
out a three-year restructuring plan on Tuesday vowing to take
tough measures to return India's No. 2 airline by market share
to profit after posting its worst ever loss.
All but one of India's big airlines loses money, with high
costs, low fares and heavy competition which is likely to
increase with two new carriers set to enter the market this
year.
Kingfisher Airlines, once the No.2 player,
grounded its fleet in 2012 for want of cash.
Jet Airways, which has not reported an annual profit since
2007, reported its biggest-ever consolidated annual loss of
41.3 billion rupees ($700 million) for the year to March.
For the quarter, its standalone net loss was 21.54 billion
rupees, its worst-ever, and its fifth straight quarter in the
red.
"These numbers should serve as a wake-up call," said Kapil
Kaul, chief executive for South Asia at aviation consultancy
Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation.
"The turnaround is going to take longer than expected and my
assessment is it will be painful."
Shares in Jet closed 8.7 percent lower in their biggest
single-day drop in a year.
Jet expects its operations to stabilise and return to profit
by around the middle of the fiscal year which ends in March
2017, said Ravichandran Narayan, vice-president of finance.
Jet, which sold a 24 percent stake to Abu Dhabi's Etihad
last year for about $380 million, has no plan for now to raise
more equity and most of its future fund-raising would be in
debt, Narayan told analysts on a conference call.
The airline plans to bolster revenue through code-share
arrangements and ancillary services such as fees charged for
seat selection and upgrades.
It is looking to cut costs and boost efficiency in every
operating unit, Raj Sivakumar, senior vice president of
alliances and planning, said on the call.
Jet will reconfigure its Boeing 737 fleet and will
add seats in wide-body Boeing 777 planes, it said. It is also
looking to sell three Airbus A330 planes that are
currently leased out.
The carrier is cleaning up its balance sheet and writing
down some "overvalued" assets, it said. It had debt of about
$1.8 billion and cash and equivalents of $201 million at the end
of March.
ETIHAD SUPPORT
Jet, without a permanent chief executive since January, on
Tuesday named Cramer Ball, an Australian who previously headed
Air Seychelles, as CEO, pending regulatory approvals. He would
be Jet's fourth CEO in a year.
Etihad's investment in Jet last year was the first by a
foreign airline after India allowed overseas carriers to buy
stakes in local airlines.
"We are a long-term strategic investor and committed to
supporting Jet Airways as it re-engineers its business to
achieve sustainable profitability," Etihad CEO James Hogan said
in Jet's results statement on Tuesday.
Smaller rival SpiceJet also recently reported a
record annual loss and said it was in advanced talks with a
potential investor to sell a stake.
($1 = 59.0250 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Jason Neely)