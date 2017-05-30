BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 30 India's second largest airline, Jet Airways Ltd, reported a 91 percent slump in net profit for the March quarter, hurt by higher aircraft fuel expenses.
Net profit for the fourth quarter came in at 368 million rupees ($5.7 million) compared with a profit of 3.97 billion rupees a year earlier, while total income from operations rose 5.7 percent to 57.60 billion rupees.
Expenses for aircraft fuel increased 58 percent to 15.81 billion rupees for the quarter, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. (bit.ly/2rQJ2KF) ($1 = 64.6550 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.