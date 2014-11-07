NEW DELHI Nov 7 Indian carrier Jet Airways Ltd
reported its first quarterly profit since 2012 on
Friday, thanks to the sale of its frequent flyer business, but
the airline continued to lose money once one-off gains were
excluded.
The airline, which has struggled to make money amid fierce
competition for fares and high operating costs, said net profit
totalled 698.2 million rupees ($11.33 million) in the three
months to Sept. 30 after it banked a 3.05 billion rupee gain
from the sale of its Jet Privilege frequent flyer programme.
Excluding the sale, Jet, which is targeting a return to
profitability by 2017, lost 2.35 billion rupees in the quarter,
less than the 8.33 billion it reported a year earlier after
operating income rose and fuel costs fell.
Indian airlines are largely loss-making as a fight for fares
keeps revenues below costs in one of the world's fastest growing
aviation markets.
(1 US dollar = 61.6100 Indian rupees)
