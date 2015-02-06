NEW DELHI Feb 6 India's Jet Airways Ltd on Friday reported an operating profit of 30 million rupees ($486,200) for the three months to Dec. 31, ending seven consecutive quarters of losses after it benefited from a drop in fuel costs and increased revenues.

Jet reported a 2.84 billion rupee loss for the same period a year earlier.

Jet is the second-biggest airline by market share in India after privately-held IndiGo. Jet reported a net profit in the previous quarter due to one-off gains, including from the sale of its frequent flyer programme.

Shares of Jet closed 1.35 percent higher ahead of the earnings release, versus a 0.58 percent loss in the benchmark index. ($1 = 61.7030 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes. Editing by Jane Merriman)