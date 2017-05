A Jet Airways passenger plane moves along the tarmac at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters Market Eye - Jet Airways(JET.NS) shares rise as much as 2.59 percent a day after a founder group company of the carrier said it would sell a stake as part of public float rules.

Tail Winds Ltd, which owned almost 80 percent of Jet before the deal, will sell shares to Naresh Goyal and other investors to comply with a rule that requires companies to have a minimum 25 percent public shareholding.

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways agreed last week to acquire a 24 percent stake in India's No. 1 carrier, giving it a bigger foothold in the fast-growing aviation market.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)