A Jet Airways passenger aircraft takes off from the airport in Ahmedabad August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Jet Airways Ltd (JET.NS) is up 4.7 pct and SpiceJet Ltd (SPJT.BO) gains 0.9 pct.

Traders say state-run oil marketing companies could slash jet fuel prices next month amid declining crude oil prices.

Oil prices fall to four-year lows as OPEC production cut looks unlikely.

Fuel charges contribute to nearly one-third of an airline's operational expenses, analysts say.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)