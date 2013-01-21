Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Jet Airways(JET.NS) gain 4.3 percent, after SpiceJet swung to a quarterly profit on Monday, aided by higher fares, sending its shares up as much as 7.6 percent.
"SpiceJet's result offers a very positive read-through for Jet's 3Q results," IIFL says in a note.
Dealers say investors are also hopeful of some traction in Jet's talks with Etihad for potential stake sale.
Jet Airways, India's second-largest carrier, is in talks with Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways to sell a stake, it said earlier this month, in what could be the first deal in the sector following the rule change.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)