UPDATE 4-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds CEO, executive comments, link to Breakingviews column)
NEW DELHI, July 9 A Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Dubai made an emergency landing in Oman after a bomb threat, the Indian airline said. All 61 passengers and crew were evacuated on arrival.
Security officers at Muscat airport were carrying out a search of the plane, baggage and cargo, Jet Airways said. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill)
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds CEO, executive comments, link to Breakingviews column)
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)