NEW DELHI Jan 31 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways will soon apply to India's foreign investment approval authority for investing in Jet Airways Ltd, said a source at India's trade ministry on Thursday.

Jet expects to finalise a stake-sale deal with Etihad "in a week or so", an executive at the carrier, who declined to be named, said earlier on Thursday.

Top executives at the two airlines are in the Indian capital to meet the civil aviation and trade ministers and senior officials. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)