MUMBAI May 24 Shareholders in India's Jet
Airways approved an agreed sale of a 24 percent stake
in the airline to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, a senior executive
at the Indian carrier said on Friday.
Jet Airways, however, deferred seeking shareholder approval
for a new set of "Articles of Association" as it awaits
regulatory clarity, Company Secretary Arun Kanakal told Reuters
after a shareholders' meeting.
Etihad, in April, agreed to acquire a 24 percent stake in
Jet for $370 million, giving it a bigger foothold in the
fast-growing Indian market.
Etihad's investment is the first by an overseas operator in
an Indian airline since ownership rules were relaxed and
provides Jet with a deep-pocketed global partner as well as cash
to retire debt.
($1 = 55.6400 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Sunil Nair)