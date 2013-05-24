MUMBAI May 24 Shareholders in India's Jet Airways approved an agreed sale of a 24 percent stake in the airline to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, a senior executive at the Indian carrier said on Friday.

Jet Airways, however, deferred seeking shareholder approval for a new set of "Articles of Association" as it awaits regulatory clarity, Company Secretary Arun Kanakal told Reuters after a shareholders' meeting.

Etihad, in April, agreed to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jet for $370 million, giving it a bigger foothold in the fast-growing Indian market.

Etihad's investment is the first by an overseas operator in an Indian airline since ownership rules were relaxed and provides Jet with a deep-pocketed global partner as well as cash to retire debt.

($1 = 55.6400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Sunil Nair)