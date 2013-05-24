A Jet Airways passenger plane moves along the tarmac at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

A Jet Airways passenger plane prepares to land as a new air traffic control tower under construction is seen in the background at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

MUMBAI Shareholders in Jet Airways(JET.NS) approved an agreed sale of a 24 percent stake in the airline to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, a senior executive at the Indian carrier said on Friday.

Jet Airways, however, deferred seeking shareholder approval for a new set of "Articles of Association" as it awaits regulatory clarity, Company Secretary Arun Kanakal told Reuters after a shareholders' meeting.

Etihad, in April, agreed to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jet for $370 million, giving it a bigger foothold in the fast-growing Indian market.

Etihad's investment is the first by an overseas operator in an Indian airline since ownership rules were relaxed and provides Jet with a deep-pocketed global partner as well as cash to retire debt.

($1 = 55.6400 rupees)

(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Sunil Nair)