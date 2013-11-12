Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement
TOKYO Japan's Toshiba Corp filed twice-delayed business results on Tuesday without an endorsement from its auditor, increasing the likelihood that the nuclear-to-TVs conglomerate will be delisted.
NEW DELHI The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Etihad's $325 million deal to buy a 24 percent stake in Jet Airways(JET.NS), the regulator said on its website on Tuesday.
Jet said last month it expected to complete the transaction this quarter. It already has the cabinet's approval.
"...the Commission is of the opinion that the proposed combination is not likely to have appreciable adverse effect on competition in India and therefore, the Commission hereby approves the same...," the CCI said on its website.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside an order by the Appellate Tribunal For Electricity allowing compensatory tariff to Tata Power Ltd and Adani Power Ltd, sending down shares of both companies.