NEW DELHI Jan 22 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways
will finalise a deal to buy a stake in India's Jet Airways
on Friday, CNBC TV18 reported, in what would be the
first such investment by a foreign carrier in an Indian airline
since rules were relaxed last year.
A deal may be announced as early as Friday or by the first
week of February, the TV channel said, citing unnamed sources.
The Gulf carrier could pay up to $330 million for a 24
percent stake in Jet, India's second-biggest carrier, a senior
government source said earlier this month.
Etihad and Jet did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
The Indian government allowed foreign carriers to buy stakes
of up to 49 percent in local carriers in September 2012, a move
seen as a boon for India's debt-laden airlines.
Jet has previously said it was in talks with Etihad, but the
terms of the deal were not finalised.
Etihad and Jet have a code-sharing agreement, and a tie-up
could make Jet a more formidable competitor to state-owned Air
India, while strengthening Etihad's position against Dubai-based
Emirates Airline, which carries a big chunk of the
traffic between India and the Middle East.
Jet shares, which have gained 180 percent over the past year
on hopes of a potential fund raising, were up 2 percent at
617.25 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)