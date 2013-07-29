NEW DELHI, July 29 India's foreign investment regulator gave conditional approval on Monday to a $379 million deal by Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways to buy a stake in Jet Airways (India) Ltd, paving the way for more acquisitions in the domestic aviation sector.

"We have approved with some conditions," India's Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram told reporters on Monday after a meeting of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB).

He did not elaborate.

Last month, the FIPB had said it wanted more details on who would be effectively in control of Jet Airways after the deal before making a decision. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Miral Fahmy)