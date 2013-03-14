March 14 India has so far not received a formal proposal from Etihad for investing in Jet Airways, trade minister Anand Sharma told reporters on Thursday.

Etihad has been in talks with Jet to buy a 24 percent stake, government sources have told Reuters.

"We have not received any formal proposal, so far," Sharma said on the deal.

An official at India's trade ministry had said in January that Etihad would soon apply to India's foreign investment approval authority for investing in Jet. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)