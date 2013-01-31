NEW DELHI Jan 31 India's Jet Airways expects to finalise a stake sale deal with Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways "in a week or so", an executive at the carrier, who declined to be named, said on Thursday.

Etihad is in talks with Jet for a potential investment in the carrier, India's Civil Aviation Minister Ajit Singh said earlier on Thursday, without giving any details of the possible deal.

The deal, if closed, will be the first since India relaxed ownership rules in September last year and allowed foreign investors to buy up to 49 percent in domestic carriers that are battling stiff competition and high operating costs. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)