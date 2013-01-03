NEW DELHI Jan 3 Jet Airways confirmed on Thursday that it was in talks with Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways for a potential stake sale in the Indian carrier, although terms have not been finalised yet.

"Various structures are being explored by the legal and commercial teams and care being taken to ensure that all the Indian regulatory requirements are fully complied with," Jet said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday, an Indian government source said Jet was the front-runner for an investment by Etihad, adding the Gulf carrier could pay up to $330 million for a 24 percent stake in the Indian company. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)