NEW DELHI, July 16 Jet Airways (India) Ltd
expects investments by Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways in
the airline to be completed within the next few months, Jet
Chairman Naresh Goyal wrote in the company's annual report.
Etihad in April agreed to buy a 24 percent stake in Jet for
$379 million. It is also making a $150 million equity investment
in Jet's frequent flyer programme, and spent $70 million to buy
Jet's three pairs of Heathrow slots through a sale and leaseback
agreement announced in February.
"All these investments...are subject to obtaining the
requisite regulatory and corporate approvals and final
commercial agreements, which is expected to be completed within
the next few months," Goyal wrote to shareholders.
Etihad's investment in Jet, which is the first by a foreign
operator in an Indian airline since ownership rules were
relaxed, is yet to win regulatory approval. India's Foreign
Investment Promotion Board last month deferred a decision
seeking more details on "effective control".
The deal also needs to be cleared by the capital markets
regulator and will need final approval from a cabinet panel on
investments.
Jet, which has called its annual shareholder meeting on Aug.
8, is seeking shareholders' approval to increase its borrowing
limit to 250 billion rupees ($4.2 billion), according to the
annual report posted on its website.
($1 = 59.8550 Indian rupees)
