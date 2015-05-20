SINGAPORE Indian Oil Corp (IOC) is seeking a total of 15,500 tonnes of jet fuel and superior kerosene for June 15-17 arrival at Chennai and Vasco in Goa, likely the third time this year the state-owned refiner is looking to import middle distillates.

IOC is seeking 5,000 tonnes of jet fuel, to be co-loaded with 500 tonnes of superior kerosene, for delivery to Vasco through a tender closing on May 25, with offers to stay valid until May 27, traders said on Wednesday.

It will also buy another 5,000 tonnes of jet fuel, to be co-loaded with similar volumes of superior kerosene, for delivery to Chennai.

Traders said refinery maintenance in India has hit domestic supplies, prompting IOC to snap up gasoline as well.

It has bought more than 230,000 tonnes of gasoline for March to May delivery to various ports in India and has an outstanding tender to buy another 74,000 tonnes.

