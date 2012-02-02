SINGAPORE, Feb 2 Global airlines have adopted different strategies to
protect against wild price swings in jet fuel, but are unlikely to raise their hedging activity
due to the volatility in prices.
Most will also have become more cautious after seeing Japan Airlines (JAL) chalk up $441
million in hedging losses in 2010.
The following is a sample of fuel hedging levels of some airlines -- actual, planned or
estimated -- from company and industry sources.
AIRLINE HEDGE PERIOD PRICE ($/BBL)
Singapore Air 20-60% current not available
20-30% FY10/11 not available
All Nippon Airways 60% FY11/12 not available
85% FY10/11 not available
Cathay Pacific 5-20% 2012 $100-$130 (Brent Crude)
25-30% Oct-Dec 11 $100-$130 (Brent Crude)
Air China 35% current not available
Cebu Pacific 40% FY11/12 not available
Lion Air 30% FY11/12 not available
Air Asia 20% current not available
Air New Zealand 97% Jul-Sep 12 $85.40-$98.82 (WTI collars)
82% Oct-Dec 12 $91.93-$103.15(WTI collars)
51% Jan-Mar 13 $94.10-$104.28(WTI collars)
10% Apr-Jun 13 $95.36-$104.14(WTI collars)
Qantas Airways 50% FY11/12
96% H2 FY11 not available
Thai Airways 68-78% 2012 not available
35% 2011 not available
Air France 52% Jan-Mar 12 $105 (Brent Crude)
49% Apr-Jun 12 $117 (Brent Crude)
55% Jul-Sep 12 $112 (Brent Crude)
58% Oct-Dec 12 $111 (Brent Crude)
53% Jan-Dec 11 $111 (Brent Crude)
United Continental 36% Q2 2012 $3.20 (Heating Oil Call Options)
$81-$115 (Brent Crude Collars)
$2.46-$3.08 (Heating Oil Collars)
48% Q1 2012 $99.40 (WTI Crude Oil Call Options)
$3.23 (Heating Oil Call Options)
$83-$115 (Brent Crude Collars)
$2.57-$3.17 (Heating Oil Collars)
$94.43 (WTI Crude Oil Swaps)
$2.93 (Heating Oil Swaps)
$2.90 (Jet Fuel Swaps)
Air Canada 9% 2012 $112
34% ROY 2011 $110
US Airways No fuel hedging since Sept. 2008
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, Editing by Richard Pullin)