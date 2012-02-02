SINGAPORE, Feb 2 Global airlines have adopted different strategies to protect against wild price swings in jet fuel, but are unlikely to raise their hedging activity due to the volatility in prices. Most will also have become more cautious after seeing Japan Airlines (JAL) chalk up $441 million in hedging losses in 2010. For a related analysis: The following is a sample of fuel hedging levels of some airlines -- actual, planned or estimated -- from company and industry sources. AIRLINE HEDGE PERIOD PRICE ($/BBL) Singapore Air 20-60% current not available 20-30% FY10/11 not available All Nippon Airways 60% FY11/12 not available 85% FY10/11 not available Cathay Pacific 5-20% 2012 $100-$130 (Brent Crude) 25-30% Oct-Dec 11 $100-$130 (Brent Crude) Air China 35% current not available Cebu Pacific 40% FY11/12 not available Lion Air 30% FY11/12 not available Air Asia 20% current not available Air New Zealand 97% Jul-Sep 12 $85.40-$98.82 (WTI collars) 82% Oct-Dec 12 $91.93-$103.15(WTI collars) 51% Jan-Mar 13 $94.10-$104.28(WTI collars) 10% Apr-Jun 13 $95.36-$104.14(WTI collars) Qantas Airways 50% FY11/12 96% H2 FY11 not available Thai Airways 68-78% 2012 not available 35% 2011 not available Air France 52% Jan-Mar 12 $105 (Brent Crude) 49% Apr-Jun 12 $117 (Brent Crude) 55% Jul-Sep 12 $112 (Brent Crude) 58% Oct-Dec 12 $111 (Brent Crude) 53% Jan-Dec 11 $111 (Brent Crude) United Continental 36% Q2 2012 $3.20 (Heating Oil Call Options) $81-$115 (Brent Crude Collars) $2.46-$3.08 (Heating Oil Collars) 48% Q1 2012 $99.40 (WTI Crude Oil Call Options) $3.23 (Heating Oil Call Options) $83-$115 (Brent Crude Collars) $2.57-$3.17 (Heating Oil Collars) $94.43 (WTI Crude Oil Swaps) $2.93 (Heating Oil Swaps) $2.90 (Jet Fuel Swaps) Air Canada 9% 2012 $112 34% ROY 2011 $110 US Airways No fuel hedging since Sept. 2008 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, Editing by Richard Pullin)