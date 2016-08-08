Aug 8 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would buy online retailer Jet.com for about $3.3 billion to give a boost to its e-commerce division, a deal that will help it to better compete with Amazon.com and other online retailers.

Wal-Mart said it would pay $3 billion in cash, part of which would be paid over time along with an additional $300 million in its shares. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)