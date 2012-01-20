NEW DELHI Jan 20 Top Indian carrier Jet
Airways said on Friday its fund raising initiatives are
"well on track" and it expects to complete sale and lease back
of some its aircraft in the fiscal fourth quarter ending in
March.
"ATF (air turbine fuel) prices and rupee depreciation vis-a-
vis US dollar continues to be a cause of concern for the short
term," Jet said in a statement.
"Fourth quarter passenger bookings show encouraging trends,
however it will reflect some seasonality," it said.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Harish Nambiar)