NEW DELHI Jan 20 Top Indian carrier Jet Airways said on Friday its fund raising initiatives are "well on track" and it expects to complete sale and lease back of some its aircraft in the fiscal fourth quarter ending in March.

"ATF (air turbine fuel) prices and rupee depreciation vis-a- vis US dollar continues to be a cause of concern for the short term," Jet said in a statement.

"Fourth quarter passenger bookings show encouraging trends, however it will reflect some seasonality," it said. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Harish Nambiar)