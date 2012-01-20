BRIEF-India's S Chand & Co March qtr profit rises
* Says approved investment in Smartivity Labs Pvt upto an amount of INR 4 million
NEW DELHI Jan 20 India's top airline Jet Airways posted a net loss of 1.01 billion rupees in October-December--its fourth straight quarterly loss, as higher fuel costs and lower fares continued to hurt the company.
In the year-ago quarter, Jet posted a net profit of 1.18 billion rupees.
Indian airline companies are struggling to battle a $20 billion debt pile and are looking forward to liberal regulatory norms to bring in funds. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)
