A Jet Airways passenger plane takes off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

MUMBAI Shares in Jet Airways Ltd(JET.NS) fell as much as 12.6 percent in early morning trade after the foreign investment regulator deferred a decision on Etihad Airways' planned 24 percent stake buy in the airline.

India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) on Friday asked for more details on "effective control" and ownership of the Indian carrier post the stake sale.

Abu Dhabi's Etihad agreed in April to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jet Airways for $370 million -- becoming the first overseas operator to invest in an Indian airline since ownership rules were relaxed.

At 12:39 p.m., Jet shares were trading at 438.35 rupees, down around 6.8 percent.

(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Supriya Kurane)