MUMBAI, April 25 Shares in India's Jet Airways Ltd rose nearly 20 percent, its daily upper limit, in pre-open trade after Gulf carrier Etihad Airways said it is taking almost a quarter stake in Jet Airways at 754.74 rupees per share, a 31.7 percent premium to Jet's closing share price on Tuesday.

Etihad will also invest an additional $150 million in Jet's frequent flyer programme and spend $70 million to buy Jet's three pairs of Heathrow slots through the sale and leaseback agreement announced in February.

The deal sets a valuation benchmark for further investment in Indian airlines, with budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd frequently the subject of stake sale reports.

Spicejet rose 13.6 percent, while Kingfisher Airlines Ltd gained 3.7 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)